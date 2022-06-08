Permission Coin (ASK) Achieves Market Cap of $16.17 Million

Permission Coin (ASK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Permission Coin has a market cap of $16.17 million and approximately $313,401.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00159975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.42 or 0.00404714 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,152,399,488 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars.

