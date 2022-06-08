Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Sold by Shannon River Fund Management LLC

Shannon River Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,675,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. Petco Health and Wellness comprises approximately 3.4% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $33,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WOOF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $136,359,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at $20,910,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $15,953,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 5,226.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 713,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after buying an additional 699,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $10,668,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

WOOF traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $16.24. 33,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,871. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile (Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.