P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.98

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.98 and traded as low as $5.60. P&F Industries shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 3,204 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of P&F Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.61.

P&F Industries ( NASDAQ:PFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter. P&F Industries had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIN. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in P&F Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in P&F Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in P&F Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

