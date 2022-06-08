Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 521,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 105,259 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,271,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

