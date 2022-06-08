PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

PCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE PCG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.23. 10,634,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,061,994. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.18. PG&E has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 66.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 302.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in PG&E by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

