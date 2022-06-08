Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives $34.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 454.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,638 shares during the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 469.57%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

