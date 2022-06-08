Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.40 million.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

PLAB stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.95. Photronics has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,481 shares of company stock valued at $297,716 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 78,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,362,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after buying an additional 122,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Photronics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after buying an additional 57,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Photronics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after buying an additional 180,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 700,498 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

