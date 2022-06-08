PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.
PTY opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY)
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.