PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PTY opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. 8.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.