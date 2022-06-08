PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 1st

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE PCN opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN)
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.