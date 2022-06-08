PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 1st

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PCN opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth about $4,251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares during the period.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

