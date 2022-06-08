Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62.
In related news, insider Julie Ann Meggers purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $217,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
