Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62.

In related news, insider Julie Ann Meggers purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $217,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $923,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after buying an additional 721,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 40,876 shares during the last quarter.

