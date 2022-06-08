PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $99.48

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $99.48 and last traded at $99.49, with a volume of 650465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.51.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MINT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth about $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 769.5% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

