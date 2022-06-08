PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $11.45.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (Get Rating)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN)
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.