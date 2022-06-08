PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.