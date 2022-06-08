PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Trading Up 0%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Rating) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.12 and last traded at $96.96. Approximately 102,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 130,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.19 and its 200-day moving average is $98.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 709,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,183,000 after acquiring an additional 27,145 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 24.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 707,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,049,000 after buying an additional 141,096 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 512,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,990,000 after buying an additional 57,977 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at $33,874,000.

