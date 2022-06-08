PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

PMF stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $725,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

