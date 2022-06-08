PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

