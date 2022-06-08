Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.
Pioneer High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.
PHT opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
