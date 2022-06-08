PIXEL (PXL) Market Capitalization Achieves $760,209.49

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $760,209.49 and approximately $574.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,389.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.35 or 0.00586867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00187777 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014120 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

