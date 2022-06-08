Portion (PRT) Price Reaches $0.0047

Portion (PRT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Portion has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $1,565.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Portion has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,324.71 or 1.00001694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002010 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 466,858,362 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

