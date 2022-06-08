Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $56.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

POR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

POR traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $50.90. 594,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,696. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 74.14%.

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,499.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,415,000 after buying an additional 2,902,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,699 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,681,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 494.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,684,000 after purchasing an additional 543,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

