Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn L. Farrell bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,499.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POR stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.90. 594,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.18). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

