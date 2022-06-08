Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $598.09

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 598.09 ($7.49) and traded as low as GBX 413.51 ($5.18). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 420 ($5.26), with a volume of 5,825 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 509.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 594.94. The company has a market capitalization of £55.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a GBX 13 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Portmeirion Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

