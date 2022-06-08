Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 8th (NASDAQ:XPDBU)

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II’s (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 8th. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ XPDBU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 28.8% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at $733,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

