Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.40

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.14. Precipio shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 52,425 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.25.
Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 123.12%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter.
About Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)
Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.
