Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.40

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.14. Precipio shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 52,425 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.25.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 123.12%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Precipio by 32.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 63,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Precipio by 468.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 136,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Precipio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Precipio during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Precipio during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

