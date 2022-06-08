Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pretium Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,781,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after purchasing an additional 113,807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pretium Resources by 79.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Pretium Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Pretium Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.