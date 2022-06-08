Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) is StackLine Partners LP’s Largest Position

StackLine Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,461,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,128 shares during the quarter. Primo Water makes up about 15.5% of StackLine Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. StackLine Partners LP’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $43,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,039,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Primo Water by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 301,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 101,764 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 384,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 46,638 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Primo Water by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,494,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after acquiring an additional 179,191 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

PRMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. 2,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,417. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -726.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.