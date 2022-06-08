Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives $112.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.21.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $106.21. 1,266,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,100. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.76.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.