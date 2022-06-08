Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,893,733,000 after acquiring an additional 219,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,751,000 after acquiring an additional 133,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,855,000 after acquiring an additional 640,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,399,337.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.11. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.96 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

