PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $132.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $156.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PVH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.56.

NYSE:PVH opened at $70.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. PVH has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in PVH by 73.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

