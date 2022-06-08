Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for DoorDash, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DoorDash in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). William Blair also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DASH. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $69.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.82. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 43,676 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $3,059,940.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,955,607.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $381,614.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,548 shares of company stock valued at $36,818,066 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DoorDash by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after buying an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $520,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $3,811,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 21.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

