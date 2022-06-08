Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Issued By William Blair

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Chewy in a report released on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). William Blair also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHWY. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $28.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.43 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $97.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 440,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $1,965,000.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

