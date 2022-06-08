Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Lowered by Analyst

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TLYS. TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of TLYS opened at $7.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $235.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.93. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth about $6,948,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 1,527.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 430,021 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth about $6,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 154.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 377,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 63.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 331,153 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly's

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

