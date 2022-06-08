Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Trading Up 7.7%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 10,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 741,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $575.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.54.
In related news, COO Michael P. Mckenna sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $26,389.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $25,976.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Quantum-Si Company Profile (NASDAQ:QSI)
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
