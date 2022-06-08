Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Trading Up 7.7%

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 10,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 741,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $575.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, COO Michael P. Mckenna sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $26,389.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $25,976.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 118.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,692 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the fourth quarter worth about $12,577,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si in the third quarter worth about $9,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 1,143.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 702,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Company Profile (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

