QuickSwap (QUICK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.01 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $70.35 or 0.00233427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $23.01 million and $4.96 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

