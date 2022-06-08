QuickSwap (QUICK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.37 Million

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $70.03 or 0.00225235 BTC on exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $22.91 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 82% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00154296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.00404692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00029566 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

