Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $1.01 on Monday. Qumu has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rose Bentley acquired 36,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,378.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,882 shares in the company, valued at $50,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 66,646 shares of company stock valued at $70,579. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Qumu by 84.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the third quarter valued at $75,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

