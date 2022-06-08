Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) shot up 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.93. 58,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 190,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,069,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 8,144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 140,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 37,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qutoutiao by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

