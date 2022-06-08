Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $337.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.03. Radius Health has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $23.00.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Radius Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 477,824 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,661,479.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,733,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,645,806.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,656 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,421,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 6,788.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 928,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,318,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,454,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Radius Health (Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.