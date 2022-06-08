Raven Protocol Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $850,510.10 and $141.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

