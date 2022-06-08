Raze Network (RAZE) Market Cap Hits $996,946.96

Raze Network (RAZE) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Raze Network has a market cap of $996,946.96 and $1.50 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raze Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 77.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00152968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.19 or 0.00429891 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00029991 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.