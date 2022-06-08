Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Regency Centers in a research report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.81. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.68.

REG stock opened at $66.35 on Monday. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average is $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after buying an additional 425,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,169,000 after purchasing an additional 317,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,505,000 after purchasing an additional 647,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,219,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 89.93%.

Regency Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.