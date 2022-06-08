REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $42.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,588,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,683,000 after buying an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,656,000 after purchasing an additional 864,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,070,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,078,000 after buying an additional 163,513 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after buying an additional 87,623 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGNX stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $22.66. 239,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,494. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $977.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

