Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives $44.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.57.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,350,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,483,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 6,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $90,739.49. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,368,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,711,279.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,612,914 shares of company stock valued at $17,513,745 over the last 90 days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,519. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08.
Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
