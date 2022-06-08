Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives $44.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,350,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,483,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 6,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $90,739.49. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,368,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,711,279.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,612,914 shares of company stock valued at $17,513,745 over the last 90 days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 113,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,664,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 564,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,519. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

