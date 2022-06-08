Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.42

Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.42 and traded as high as $14.96. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 68,208 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Richardson Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $207.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43.

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.31 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 5.40%. Analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In related news, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

