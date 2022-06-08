RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.57. The stock had a trading volume of 36,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,278. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.61. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $315.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.68.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $478,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,973.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.