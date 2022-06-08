Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $11.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($76.44) to GBX 6,000 ($75.19) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,531.49.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.75. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,501,000 after buying an additional 1,086,300 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.