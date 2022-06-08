Rogers Communications Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.396 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, July 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Rogers Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 45.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications stock opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCI shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,556,000 after buying an additional 476,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after acquiring an additional 455,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 15.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,198,000 after purchasing an additional 79,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 53,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.