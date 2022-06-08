Rogers Communications Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.396 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, July 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.
Rogers Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 45.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.
Rogers Communications stock opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31.
Several equities research analysts have commented on RCI shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,556,000 after buying an additional 476,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after acquiring an additional 455,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 15.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,198,000 after purchasing an additional 79,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 53,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.
About Rogers Communications (Get Rating)
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
