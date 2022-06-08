Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) was down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.26. Approximately 19,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 34,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROOT shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Roots from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.52 million and a P/E ratio of 6.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

