RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $98.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

RPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.98. 581,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,274. RPM International has a 12 month low of $75.11 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.04.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in RPM International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.