RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. RVL Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RVL Pharmaceuticals.

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.83% and a negative net margin of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RVLP shares. Barclays started coverage on RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

RVLP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.40. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,357. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $116.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.52.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.