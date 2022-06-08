Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Down to $86.00

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.00, but opened at $83.17. Ryanair shares last traded at $83.53, with a volume of 1,432 shares traded.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.50 ($22.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ryanair from €20.00 ($21.51) to €19.50 ($20.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryanair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ryanair from €18.90 ($20.32) to €19.20 ($20.65) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

Get Ryanair alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ryanair by 1,124.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ryanair by 29.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Ryanair Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.